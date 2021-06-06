ONTARIO — Students attending Treasure Valley Community College in Ontario or the satellite facility of Eastern Oregon University, which is located next door to Four Rivers Cultural Center at TVCC, will not be required to be vaccinated for COVID-19.
“We are encouraging students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated and have been helping with the COVID-19 vaccination sites in partnership with Valley Family Health and the Malheur County Health Department over the past year,” wrote Abby Lee, public information officer for TVCC in an email on Friday.
“Colleges in Oregon are not required to mandate COVID vaccines so we are simply monitoring this for fall quarter,” she said. “Currently, there is no requirement for anyone to receive the COVID vaccine in order to attend classes at TVCC. Absent any mandates, laws or executive orders requiring vaccinations, TVCC supports an individual’s choice as to whether or not to receive any COVID-19 vaccination.“
Eastern Oregon University last week announced that it will require vaccination for staff and full-time students who work, learn and engage with the main campus in La Grande; however, there are exemptions.
“Nobody will be forced, there is an exemption process,” explained PR Specialist Vicky Hart.
Those who want to be exempt, will be able to fill out a form for medical or non-medical reasons.
The requirements do not apply to students taking classes wholly online or through the satellite campus in Ontario at TVCC. However, staff at that facility do typically attend orientation at the La Grande campus, Hart noted.
For that purpose, there is also the option of being vaccinated or filling out an exemption form.
“We are still working thru minute details,” Hart said, noting that final steps were still pending.
Larry Meyer contributed to this article.
