BOISE
St. Luke’s Health System is prepared for COVID-19 vaccine delivery according to a news release made available to news agencies on Friday morning.
“St. Luke’s Health System announced it is ready for the first shipments of the new COVID-19 vaccines. It was notified by Pfizer this week that the first shipments are on the way and are expected to arrive in the next few days,” reads the statement.
The release announced that a press conference later in the day would go into more detail on the vaccines and how the St. Luke’s Health System is receiving and storing them.
Scott Milner, Senior Director of Pharmacy with St. Luke’s Health System, said that the health care provider was in need of new equipment prior to being able to receiving the shipments when they came in.
“We didn’t have the existing equipment for storage,” explained Milner.
The vaccines, which must be kept at a temperature of “negative 80,” according to Milner, have to be stored in giant freezers capable of maintaining that low temperature. These freezers are referred to as “ultra lows.”
Milner said that the purchase of the ultra lows was covered by the St. Luke’s Foundation.
He also said that the shipments come packed in dry ice, or solid carbon dioxide, to ensure that the shipments stay at the negative 80 degree mark.
The shipments, noted Milner, are also equipped with a “monitor probe for FDA audit” and that the temperature is maintained throughout the process from shipping to receiving.
Milner did address the question as to whether the shipments were also equipped with a GPS tracker. He said when asking for clarification about a GPS, “they would not be providing any location information.”
Milner said that the shipments are “tech savvy” and “the detailed information it does capture is quite impressive.”
