MALHEUR COUNTY — The Eastern Oregon Center for Independent Living will be holding two COVID-19/Flu shot vaccination clinics on Jan. 9 and and Jan. 11.
The event on Jan. 9, will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Tex Mex Express 400 Thunderegg Blvd., in Nyssa.
The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be offered for adults and children 5-years old and up, along with booster shots.
Individuals 12-years and up will receive $25 gift card along with a free meal from Tex Mex Express after receiving their vaccination or booster shot.
Food boxes will be provided to the first 30 people vaccinated.
The event on Jan. 11, will be held from noon until 7 p.m. at the Ontario Mini Market 401 S Oregon St., in Ontario. The Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be offered for adults and children 5-years old and up, along with booster shots.
Individuals 12-years or older will receive a $25 gift card after receiving their vaccination or booster shot.
The first 30 people vaccinated will also receive a meal certificate and food box.
For more information on either vaccine clinic, call Jennifer (English) or Griselda (Spanish) at (541) 889-3119 ext 103.
If you need a ride to get vaccinated, call Kassandra at (541) 889-3119 ext 109.
