Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

ONTARIO — The Ontario School District will be hosting a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Ontario High School cafeteria from 1 to 4 p.m. today.

The event is in conjunction with the Oregon Child Development Coalition, Region 15 Migrant Education, Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Human Development Corporation.

Vaccines offered will include Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, boosters and pediatric vaccinations for children age 5 and older.

According to the flyer, appointments, ID and health insurance will not be required. Anyone is welcome and information will be kept confidential.

Wobbits Catering will have free food for attendees.



Tags

Load comments