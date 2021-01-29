Vaccine appointments to begin for Idahoans 65 and older

ONTARIO
Idaho residents age 65 and older are the most recent additions to the state’s COVID-19 vaccine subgroup listing, according to a news release from Southwest District Health. Health care providers in Idaho will start taking appointments starting on Monday, for “adults 65 years of age and older.”
This subgroup is designated as Subgroup 2.2.
The release also described how “enrolled vaccine providers” in Central District Health and Southwest District Health’s coverage area, which comprises 10 counties, will be accepting vaccination appointments on Monday.
Central District Health District Director, Russ Duke, said there is a “large and motivated group of residents” in the category who want vaccinations. Duke then mentioned wanting to set “realistic expectations” and said the estimated number of people in the Central District Health’s jurisdiction area is approximately 80,000 and between 6,000 and 7,000 vaccines per week will be “coming into our area.” The region served by CDH includes Ada, Boise, Elmore and Valley counties.
The Southwest District Health region comprises six counties, including Adams, Canyon, Owyhee, Payette and Washington. The estimated number of eligible people in this region is about 45,000, according to the release. The expected number of vaccines coming into this region is 3,000 per week.
Serious health conditions first
Public health officials “encourages focus on those with serious health conditions first,” due to the limited amount of vaccine that will be available. “No significant increase [in vaccines is] anticipated.”
Vaccine prioritization protocols may, in some cases, involve screening to determine if a patient is in a higher risk category either due to a serious health condition or advanced age, “such as those in the 80-plus age group.”
Other groups still eligible
As a reminder, the release stated that people in previously designated groups, such as Group 1 and Subgroup 2.1 are still eligible to receive a vaccination.
To see a listing of eligible people within these groups, visit: https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccine/ for further details.
Where to go?
Currently, weekly vaccine allotments are going to major health systems and pharmacies in both health authority regions.
For information on “enrolled vaccine providers with instruction on how to make an appointment” visit the districts’ websites at https://phd3.idaho.gov/ (Southwest District Health) or https://www.cdhd.idaho.gov/ (Central District Health).
