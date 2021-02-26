VALE
Five hundred doses of coronavirus vaccine were administered Thursday to people over age 70 at Four Rivers Cultural Center in the latest point of delivery vaccination clinic in Malheur County.
With this vaccination effort, the Malheur County Health Department will have vaccinated 3,000 people, Malheur County Health Department Director Sarah Poe said during a report to the Malheur County Court Wednesday.
“I’m really proud of our team,” Poe told the court, commenting that it was county department heads who chipped in to help with the campaign, not bringing extra people in or costing the county extra money.
“It was a joint effort,” she said, to help bring the county’s infection rates down from where they were in the extreme level in December and January to the moderate level at the end of this month. “County departments. All of us working together.”
The Malheur County team included incident Commander Lieutenant Rich Harriman, Poe, acting as public Information officer, safety officer Craig Geddes, liaison officer Rebecca Stricker, planning section chief Eric Evans, logistics chief Tom Edwards, supporting Harriman, operations chief Angie Gerrard, emergency medical services branch director: Bob Dickinson Finance/Administration Section and Chief: Peggy Winslow
However, “It is important we are still careful,” Poe said, so the county does not go into a high risk or back into extreme level.
Noting that being in the extreme level had proved very difficult for small businesses, Poe said she had worked with business owners to try and reduce the hardships.
With each POD, about 50 volunteers are needed to carry it out, she said and a variety of people from the community had shown up to help.
There have been no serious reactions to the shots, she said, but low-grade fevers are common. People are kept at the vaccination clinics for about 30 minutes to make sure they will be OK.
Poe said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which will only require one dose, would not readily be available in the local area once released.
The need for testing is not over, Poe said, to make sure the virus is not being spread, and to have accurate data for the state to set levels.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.