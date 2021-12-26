Utility company lowers pipeline

ONTARIO — A project to lower the main pipeline for Cascade Natural Gas that serves residential and commercial customers in Ontario, Vale and Nyssa was set to wrap up on Dec. 22.
Work began about six weeks ago, according to Mark Hanson, spokesman for Cascade Natural Gas, and demobilization efforts by the contractor were underway on Wednesday.
The project took place on city of Ontario property on farmland off of Foothill Drive. A farmer leases the land that is located on a portion of the city of Ontario’s wastewater treatment property, and a portion of the land is also used as a recreational access area, in a partnership between the city and Pheasants Forever.
“The project included the retirement of an old odorizer and the lowering of our 10-inch main pipeline,” Hanson said.
Due to the area of the pipeline being in field which a farmer leases from the city, the work was planned some time ago, but had to wait.
Part of the reason for waiting was so the farmer could harvest his crop in the area where work needed to be done, Hanson said.
“The main reason to lower the pipeline in the field was due to wind/water erosion and working the land, that over time the pipe became too shallow,” he said.
As such, workers lowered it to a safe depth, removing the old shallow pipe so that equipment used in farming wouldn’t hit it.
Hanson said service was not disrupted to customers during the project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.