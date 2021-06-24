Utility company asks customers to conserve energy

The following information was submitted in a news release from the Idaho Power Company on June 24.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — A heatwave, combined with low water conditions and population growth, is ramping up electrical use across the region.
Multiple days of triple-digit heat around the West are straining the regional energy grid as air conditioners and irrigation systems work overtime. Idaho Power is preparing for increased demand for energy as the area experiences sustained near-record temperatures in addition to unprecedented growth. The company is asking customers to help.
Idaho Power is asking customers who can safely do so to reduce their energy use from 4 to 9 p.m. over the next several days. Conserving energy during these hours of highest demand, and when solar power is fading, can help prevent reliability issues due to the region-wide strain on the grid. The potential impacts of the heatwave are intensified this year due to drought and a shortage of regional transmission connections outside our system to move energy where it’s needed.
Idaho Power offers the following tips:
• As comfort allows, turn your thermostat up a few degrees so the A/C isn’t working quite so hard.
• Barbecue, microwave or use a pressure cooker, instead of using an electric range or oven.
• Close doors, windows and blinds during the late afternoon when the sun is still heating up the house.
• Power down devices (computers, tablets, TVs and gaming systems), and have a screen-free evening.
• Use lights in occupied rooms only (if needed), and keep the fridge and freezer doors closed as much as possible.
• Save the dishes and laundry for the morning.
• Avoid irrigating or running the sprinklers during these hours, shifting to morning or night if possible.
For more energy-saving tips to help lighten the energy load, visit idahopower.com/save. To stay in the know in case outages do occur, sign up for outage alerts ahead of time with My Account.
