Use of inflatable structures gets bounced out of Vale city parks

VALE — An ordinance prohibiting inflatable structures (bounce houses) which was first posed to and discussed by the Vale City Council on Sept. 20 was unanimously passed on Oct. 25 at its most recent regularly scheduled meeting.
Cole Sahleen, legal counsel for the city, read the ordinance in its entirety for the council.
Both first and second readings of the proposed ordinance were made during this time.
The ordinance is in response to Vale City Manager Todd Fuller and City Recorder Marea Hartwell’s concern over possible liability for the city should an injury take place on city property due to the use of one of these structures.
The new measure, Ordinance 892, amends Vale City Code Section 2.3.1 (A) to include the words “inflatable structures (bounce houses) and states “the City Council has determined that such structures should be prohibited within all city parks without the advance authorization from the City Manager.”
This ordinance also amends City of Vale Ordinance No.s 832 and 862 “to comply with this Ordinance.”
Also stated in the language of Ordinance 892 is the Declaration of an Emergency. This means “this ordinance shall take effect immediately upon its passage and approval” upon being passed by the council and approved by the mayor.
The ordinance does allow for approval to be given by the city manager on a case by case basis prior to any gatherings in which inflatable structures are being used.
While each instance of seeking approval will vary, proof of insurance may have to be required based on the discretion of the city manager before any inflatable structures are allowed to be used in city parks.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.