Use of inflatable structures gets bounced out of Vale city parks

A bouncy castle with a slide is set up at a park in Ontario in 2019. Such inflatable structures are now banned from use in city parks in Vale.

VALE — An ordinance prohibiting inflatable structures (bounce houses) which was first posed to and discussed by the Vale City Council on Sept. 20 was unanimously passed on Oct. 25 at its most recent regularly scheduled meeting.

Cole Sahleen, legal counsel for the city, read the ordinance in its entirety for the council.



