SALEM — BM114 becomes law on Dec. 8.  Since Nov. 8, the Firearms Instant Check System unit has experienced unprecedented volumes of firearms transactions never seen before in the program’s 26-year history. OSP continues to work diligently to process and resolve as many of the pended/delayed FICS transactions as possible.

System transactions that are not completed with an approval number by midnight on Dec. 7 will require the purchaser to initiate their permit application to obtain a Permit-to-Purchase before their transaction can resume. This means your transaction will not be canceled on December 8th.  Once the purchaser has an approved permit, the system transaction will resume.



Tags

Load comments