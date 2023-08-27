Update on Cairo Junction roundabout

ONTARIO — If you haven’t driven through Cairo Junction (the intersection of Oregon Route 201 and Highway 26), recently, here’s an update about the construction and what’s been going on.
With the rainfall that occurred Monday, at lot of areas got flooded and were muddy. For the construction site it was no different. Vicki Moles, Region 5 Community Affairs Specialist with Oregon Department of Transportation, provided an update via email on Aug. 24.
The ground at the site was saturated so it halted work for the week.
“The contractor showed up Monday, but left because of the flooding. The contractor will return next week and resume.”
When asked whether there have been any difficulties, Moles said, “this is a typical construction project and there are always adjustments that need to be made per conditions in the field.”
Some others issues they have had are complaints, she said.
“We have received some complaints about having to stop 24-hour flagging,” she said. The site has traffic control set up, but according to Moles “we have people ignoring signs, traffic control devices, and flaggers.”
Moles provided a list of what drivers can do to stay safe in all work zones:
• Pay attention and focus on the road. Driver inattention is a major factor in work-zone crashes.
• Obey speed signs. Speed limits may be reduced to keep you and workers safe by giving drivers more time to react.
• Move over. Work zone traffic lanes often are narrow, without shoulders or emergency lanes. Workers need room.
• Plan ahead. Give yourself enough time for your trip—including possible work zone delays. Before you start, call 511 or visit TripCheck.com for the latest road conditions and work-zone information across Oregon.
The project is still scheduled to be finished in October of 2024.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.