Will Idaho Gov. Brad Little sign abortion trafficking bill?

The front of the Planned Parenthood clinic on Southwest Fourth Street in Ontario is pictured. A bill that bans "abortion trafficking" is awaiting final approval from Idaho Gov. Brad Little. However, in Oregon and Washington, abortion remains a protected health-care right. A Planned Parenthood official says if Idaho's HB 242 does become law, it "will not deter us from continuing to provide the legal right to abortion."

 Leslie Thompson | Argus Observer

Editor's note: This article has been updated to reflect that Little did sign House Bill 242A on April 5, after the first publishing of this article.

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — The clock is no longer ticking on House Bill 242A. The Idaho Legislature passed the so-called abortion trafficking law sending it on to Gov. Brad Little to sign, which he did on Thursday afternoon, the day before the Legislature sine die. The law criminalizes and allows civil lawsuits for helping minors access abortions — even by pill — if it is done so with the intent of hiding it from the minor’s parents or guardians.



