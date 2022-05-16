NEW PLYMOUTH — “I’m here at the church today. Parishioners are coming by. They are broken-hearted and a lot of tears are being shed,” said Pastor Phil Pittman on Monday morning.
His remarks were about the First Baptist Church in New Plymouth, which was destroyed in a fire on Sunday night. While the roof of the building has nearly all caved in, standing upright amid the rubble and seemingly barely scathed is the spire, which has a cross on top.
In its lifetime, which stretches back to as far as 1925, according to Pittman, the town’s First Baptist Church has been home to countless church services, momentous occasions and a food pantry. In addition, it has hosted many other events, including concerts and meetings and, furthermore, it has been the polling place for elections.
Payette County election officials were busy Monday morning piecing together a last-minute and necessary plan to find a new polling spot ahead of Tuesday’s Primary Election, as the church burned down Sunday night. As mentioned in another article, the Polling location for Payette County’s Precincts 9 and 10 has been moved to the New Plymouth School District Office at the truckstop.com building.
Pittman said he would really like to thank Blevins and the New Plymouth Fire Department as well as all the agencies which assisted them.
“They did such an outstanding job and worked almost tirelessly,” he said.
Pittman said work is already being done to find a temporary meeting spot until the church can be rebuilt.
“Plans already are being made to move forward, and we are working on securing a place — even where we can meet this Sunday.”
He was working to get an architect on the line and figure out what the next steps were. Pittman said that the church is part of a Baptist organization, which may have some monies available to help. However, the pastor noted that insurance and funds raised in the community would likely pay for the bulk of the rebuild.
For the final day of its life, the church hosted morning services and a youth group.
Pittman said services were Sunday morning and the youth group was there in the afternoon into early evening. He said those youth workers were the last ones out. Pittman and his wife had stopped by the church at about 6 p.m., and everything seemed OK.
“But it was probably already smoldering,” he said.
Pittman surmised that the fire could have been due to some old wiring in the attic.
He said there were add-ons to the church in 1989 and 2000, with the second one necessary as parishioners had outgrown the sanctuary. Once a multi-purpose room was in place, church-goers ended up migrating services there and using the former sanctuary for children’s ministries.
The church had a preschool that was serving about 24 local youth, Pittman said, nothing that with school being nearly wrapped up they had a few months still to work that out.
On Monday morning, they hadn’t been let in yet, but were waiting for state officials to conduct their investigation and potentially be let onto the site. Pittman noted that they may be able to salvage some historic items, records, photos and other items from a couple of offices that were not completely destroyed. Though they did get sufficient water damage, he said.
In an update Monday morning, New Plymouth Fire Chief Al Blevins said that the building was a total loss noting that the roof “was all caved in.”
He said New Plymouth City Fire responded to the fire at about 9 p.m. Sunday and were assisted by multiple agencies throughout the region. Nine departments comprising about 75 to 77 firefighters battled the blaze altogether until about 5 a.m. Monday morning, when Blevins released those who assisted. There were fire departments from Caldwell, Middleton, Gem County, Parma, Payette, Weiser City and Rural, Ontario, Sand Hollow and New Plymouth. He said that Gem County, Weiser and Caldwell all provided aerial trucks.
As of about 8:45 a.m. Monday morning, Blevins said he and his crew were still on scene waiting for the State Fire Marshall to arrive. He said that there was no indication at the moment as to what started the fire, but noted that when he and crews arrived the fire was in the attic.
Blevins said nobody was in the church at the time it happened, and from what he had learned, the last person in the church was at about 7:45 p.m.
The fire caused a power outage, as well. According to an Idaho Power official, the outage began at 9:15 p.m. Sunday and initially impacted 609 customers for about five minutes. Following that, 46 customers remained without power until 3:50 a.m. Monday morning “while the line remained de-energized due to the structure fire.”
