UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

ONTARIO
With increase in the number of positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the state of Oregon, Gov. Kate Brown has tightened the restrictions of social actives where the virus is said to be most prevalent — and Malheur County is one of those places.
For the second time since the pandemic, indoor dining has been prohibited with only takeout allowed, unless the dining is outdoors. While this worked out for the first time at the Plaza Inn in Ontario, it has not been as successful this time and with the newest round of restrictions that went into effect on Thursday, there is no end in sight.
The first time indoor dining was prohibited in Oregon, back in the spring, the community was very, very supportive, said Jason Jungling, owner of the Plaza Inn. At that time, he was taking in about $1,000 per day, on average, with take-out business, breaking even.
However, that is not the case this time as tighter restrictions were put back in place and he said is losing more opening his door than he would if he were to stay closed.
Because the breakfast orders did not hold up, Jungling adjusted the restaurant hours from opening at 7 a.m. and closing at 2 p.m., to opening at 10 a.m. to closing at 6 p.m., to trying and pick up more business in the later hours. But that has not worked out.
Friday was his busiest since going back to carry-out and he was still about $200 short of breaking even.
“We had a decent lunch today,” Jungling said.
With just four paid employees working, he said he is averaging about $9,000 in losses a month, just trying to keep the doors open. If he were to close, his costs of paying his rent, utilities, payment on the business, and other fixed costs, would be $7,500 to $8,000 per month.
Having just taken over the business this year, Jungling said he plans to keep on going.
Food service restrictions hurt onion producers
But Jungling said it is not just restaurants that are hurting — it is all small business owners.
The restrictions the food service businesses, particularly eating establishment are having an indirect affect on another part of the food industry, and that is onions.
“Food service,” is off,” said Grant Kitamura, of Baker and Murakami Produce, commenting that the shutdown of restaurants across the nation is affecting the onion business. He said a lot of onions from the valley go to food service which takes up the majority of jumbo-size onions and larger.
Over at Snake River Produce, General Manager Kay Riley said he has noticed a reduction in sales, particularly around Thanksgiving when sales tend to pickup.
There is a negative impact on the onion industry when people eat out less.
First-year business owner takes concerns to council
Jungling took his concerns to the City Council on Thursday night and addressed the governing body during public comments.
“My feeling toward this is, none of the restaurants and small businesses are gonna be able to survive without the support of you guys, of the City Council and the community,” stated Jungling.
He said the community was very supportive “the first time around,” referring to mid-March when restaurants had to close to in-door dining the first time this year due to COVID-19 restrictions issued by Gov. Kate Brown. Now, however, his restaurant is “running at 20%.”
“I don’t want to be that business owner that causes this staple for Ontario to falter without a fight,” said Jungling.
Jungling and his wife, Salena, just purchased the business from the former owner, his father Jim Jungling this year. In fact, on Jan. 2, they transitioned from employees to owners.
The restaurant has been a mainstay in Ontario since 1997, when it was located at West Park Plaza. It was moved to its current location in the Saint Alphonsus Health Plaza in 2006.
Jungling began working for his father in 2014 after having worked at Sizzler/Killions for 25 years, and had previously told the newspaper it had always been a dream of his to own his own restaurant.
Jungling urges council to stand “behind us” small business owners
Mayor Riley Hill said he didn’t know what the council could do about it.
“I empathize — I truly don’t know what we can do about it,” Hill said, after saying that he had received calls this week from business owners expressing similar concerns.
Hill went on to say that this is something that has been discussed among the council, but said that the city does not have “the power to change that” referring to Gov. Kate Brown’s statewide mandate.
Councilor Freddy Rodriguez acknowledged what Hill said regarding the limitation on the council’s authority, but suggested that perhaps the city explore implementing “our own system of enforcement for violators” as a possible option for mitigating the effect the mandate is having on small businesses in the area.
City Manager Adam Brown made the suggestion of having outdoor dining using a large tent and portable space heaters. Jungling said adding more overhead to his business is not something he could do.
The council and Brown later discussed whether funds from the city’s Coronavirus Fund could be used to facilitate equipment to provide outdoor dining options to local restaurants.
On Friday morning, the City of Ontario posted a message to the community on its Facebook page that reads, “Our local restaurants really need our help to stay in business. Please order carryout if you can!”
County offers CARES grants
Last week, Malheur County opened up the opportunity for local businesses that are impacted by COVID restrictions to seek funding through its CARES Business Grant program.
The county has $768,183 to disperse through the program, which came from the state’s share of federal relief.
Applications may be submitted to the court via the drop box at the south side of the Courthouse, next to C St. West; by emailing Kim.Ross@malheur.org; or by mail to Malheur County Courthouse, 251 B Street West, Vale, OR 97918.
The deadline to file is Dec. 23.
