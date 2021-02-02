WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
On Monday, St. Luke’s Health System, in response to the state’s expansion for groups eligible for vaccinations to include Idaho residents age 65 and older, invited experts overseeing the vaccine rollout to explain more during a press conference for media.
This newest subgroup is Subgroup 2.2.
Dr. Laura McGeorge, service line medical director, was joined by Scott Milner, director of pharmacy, both of St. Luke’s, on a Microsoft Teams virtual conference call to detail how the vaccination process is rolling out.
McGeorge said that what she saw was an “unprecedented interest in the vaccine.”
Wait times for those people calling in about how to schedule a vaccine were lengthy, according to McGeorge, and she urged people calling in to wait on the line, if possible.
She said that the providers want “confirmation of vaccines before making appointments,” referring to the availability of the vaccine doses themselves in order to ensure that every interested patient has the opportunity to get vaccinated.
McGeorge said that throughout the day on Monday, the health system added 1,500 appointments once it was confirmed that 1,500 vaccine doses were going to be received.
Milner said those who have received their vaccinations need to “get your booster appointment,” as the vaccination does require a second shot.
McGeorge explained that St. Luke’s will not announce future vaccine clinic dates because “there is enough demand out there.” She also advised that patients not to make multiple appointments for vaccines with multiple health-care providers, as that will vacate appointments to be filled that could be used by someone else.
Milner said that the state is only given so many vaccines and those vaccines are then distributed to the various health-care providers throughout the state.
He said that health systems are “competing to some degree” and that St. Luke’s is only opening appointments for what there is inventory for.
