Malheur County Courthouse

Members of the Malheur County Court, Judge Dan Joyce and Commissioners Don Hodge and Ron Jacobs, meet each Wednesday inside a room in the Malheur County Circuit Court building in Vale, pictured here.

 Argus Observer, file

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

UPDATE: An earlier version of this article posted at 10:16 p.m. May 17 has been updated to reflect the most recent final unofficial results which were posted at 11:42 a.m. May 17.

VALE — According to final unofficials results, the members of Malheur County’s governing body will change in 2023. Official results, which will include ballots that were postmarked by May 17, will be available from the Malheur County Clerk on June 8.

The first round of totals for the Primary Election show incumbent the seat for county judge as a tight race for incumbent Dan Joyce. However, his 2,651 votes tallied have surpassed those of Tom Vialpando’s 2,289. The commissioner race was not nearly as close a contest. Votes tallied show Jim Mendiola (2,270) upset incumbent County Commissioner Don Hodge (807).

The commissioner race is a partisan race for a four-year GOP seat. As such, only those who were registered as Republicans were able to vote for that seat. For this seat, the Primary acts as a run-off race, with the top vote-getter moving to the General Election in November. That’s when voters will have a final say on Mendiola getting that seat.

With the commissioner race being so far apart, the newspaper reached out to candidates this morning for comments.

Mendiola said he was happy with the turnout and everyone who supported him, saying “maybe we can get some good stuff done.” If he goes on to win in November, he said his top focus will be the reload center.

“I guess it falls in my lap since I’m the new guy,” he said. “We need to get some answers there and maybe the rest of the county can get back to normal life instead of worry about that reload center.”

Hodge said he wasn’t completely surprised at the results.

“My congratulations to Jim. I think he will do an excellent job. He’s a good man, and we’ve been friends forever,” he said.

Having served three terms, Hodge said he aims to finish out this final year in office “doing the best I can do.”

Following that, he aims to fully start enjoying his retirement. He will turn 71 this weekend, he said.

His top concern is that negative publicity doesn’t derail the Treasure Valley Reload Center, saying that the project is important for agribusiness in the county. The commissioner said it was important to note that state entities have oversight of the $30 million in state funds for the project.

“We’ve got to do something positive for ag, especially with the way the water situation and housing is in Malheur County,” Hodge said.

The county judge is a 6-year seat and is a state filing. If a candidate gets more than 50% of the total vote, they do not have to go on to the General Election, but wouldn’t be sworn into office until the following January. Due to his age and Oregon term limits on the seat, if he secures the final vote on June 8, the next term would be the final term as county judge for Joyce.

HOW THE COUNTY VOTED OVERALL

Final unofficial results shows 5,320 ballots processed. Of those, 3,409 were registered Republicans, 901 were registered Democrats and 1,010 where non-partisan voters. The latter group was not eligible to cast votes for partisan races in the Primary.

In federal and state races, Malheur County Democrats picked Incumbent Ron Wyden for the U.S. Senator, Joe Yetter for Oregon’s 2nd District U.S. Representative and Tina Kotek for governor, with Tobias Read a close second.

In those same races, Malheur County Republicans favored Jo Rae Perkins as U.S. Senator, Cliff Bentz for Oregon’s 2nd District U.S. Representative; and Kerry McQuistin for governor.

Statewide, there were 338,895 votes cast for the Democrat gubernatorial race, with Tina Kotek picking up the majority (189,080). Of the 260,816 votes cast for the GOP gubernatorial race, Christine Drazan picking up the most at 60,733.

Following are results of how Malhuer County voted in the Primary Election, not including results for Precinct Committee races.

Results of state races which were available by press time are noted in parenthesis.

DEM U.S. Senator Federal

Ron Wyden, 638 (306,554)

Brent Thompson, 77 (11,754)

William E. Barlow III 131 (22,360)

Write-in 21 (2,158)

DEM U.S. Rep., 2nd District U.S. Representative, 2nd District

Adam Prine, 249 (10,454)

Joe Yetter, 452 (25,264)

Write-in 31 (673)

DEM Governor Statewide Partisan

Tobias Read, 267 (108,810)

John Sweeney, 27 (3,052)

Patrick E Starnes, 43 (7,092)

Dave W Stauffer, 11 (1,700)

Peter W Hall, 11 (716)

Genevieve Wilson H, 9 (1,171)

Keisha Lanell Merchant, 8 (1,150)

Michael Cross, 6 (918)

George L Carrillo, 70 (6,120)

Tina Kotek, 282 (189,080)

Michael Trimble, 15 (3,137)

Ifeanyichukwu C Diru, 3 (1,218)

Wilson R Bright, 8 (1,539)

Julian Bell, 24 (2,753)

David Beem, 9 (924)

Write-in, 40 (9,515)

DEM State Representative, 60th District House 60 (No Candidate Filed)

Write-in, 78

DEM County Commissioner, Position 1, Malheur (No Candidate Filed)

Write-in, 76

GOP U.S. Senator Federal

Darin Harbick, 676

Sam Palmer, 702

Jo Rae Perkins, 804

Christopher C Christensen, 195

Ibra A Taher, 42

Robert M Fleming, 79

Jason Beebe, 486

Write-in, 11

GOP U.S. Rep, 2nd District U.S. Representative, 2nd District

Mark Cavener, 360 (14,388)

Katherine M Gallant, 124 (3,933)

Cliff S Bentz, 2,811 (58,811)

Write-in, 7 (332)

GOP Governor Statewide Partisan

Amber R Richardson, 28 (1,431)

Bill Sizemore, 135 (9,663)

Stefan G Strek (Stregoi), 4 (131)

Nick Hess, 47 (3,024)

John G Preso, 3 (136)

Bud Pierce, 233 (21,854)

Stan Pulliam, 238 (25,825)

Kerry McQuisten, 1,038 (22,664)

Tim McCloud, 43 (3,170)

Brandon C Merritt, 40 (2,572)

Reed Christensen, 59 (2,299)

Jessica Gomez, 64 (6,989)

Marc Thielman, 149 (18,900)

Bob Tiernan, 263 (47,756)

Christine Draza, 756 (60,733)

Court Boice, 31 (3,018)

Bridget Barton, 75 (24,532)

Raymond Baldwin, 7 (347)

David A Burch, 8 (311)

Write-in, 38 (5,464)

REP State Representative, 60th District House District 60

Mark Owens, 2,772 (9,143)

Write-in, 16 (81)

REP County Commissioner, Position 1 Malheur

Donald W Hodge, 807

Jim Mendiola, 2,270

Write-in, 9

Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor and Industries Statewide Nonpartisan

Christina E Stephenson, 955

Cheri Helt, 1,114

Chris Henry, 151

Robert Neuman, 293

Casey M Kulla, 818

Brent T Barker, 719

Aaron R Baca, 167

Write-in, 21

Judge of the Supreme Court, Position 6 Statewide Nonpartisan

Roger J DeHoog, 3,447

Write-in, 58

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 3 Statewide Nonpartisan

Darleen Ortega, 1,913

Vance Day, 2,513

Write-in, 11

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 5 Statewide Nonpartisan

Scott A Shorr, 3,437

Write-in, 50

Judge of the Court of Appeals, Position 8 Statewide Nonpartisan

Ramón A Pagán, 3,358

Write-in 51

Judge of the Circuit Court, 9th District, Position 1 Circuit Court District 9

Erin Landis, 3,889

Write-in 41

District Attorney, Malheur County District Attorney, Malheur County

David M Goldthorpe, 3,882

Write-in, 51

County Judge, Malheur County County Judge, Malheur County

Daniel P Joyce, 2,651

Tom Vialpando, 2,289

Write-in, 14

23-65 City of Ontario Charter City of Ontario

Yes, 962

No, 682

23-66 City of Ontario Transient City of Ontario

Yes, 947

No, 739



Tags

Load comments