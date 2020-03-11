WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY
According to County Clerk Betty Dressen, Payette County Democratic voters selected Joe Biden with 332 votes in the Idaho Presidential Primary Election on March 10, to represent the Democratic party. Bernie Sanders was second with 256 votes and Michael Bloomberg, who suspended his campaign last week, got 28 votes.
Statewide, Idaho voters selected Biden 48.9% over Sanders with 42.5%.
On the Republican side of the ticket, voters selected Donald Trump with 1,661 votes, over Bill Weld with 31 votes and Joe Walsh who got 19 votes.
Statewide, Republican voters went with Trump, 94.5%, over Weld with 2.1% and Walsh with 2%.
As reported by Elections Deputy Clerk Kellie Campbell, Washington County’s Democratic voters chose Biden with 241 votes, over Sanders who garnered 81 votes and Bloomberg with 24.
A total of 1,367 Republican voters there chose Trump, over Walsh who got 29 votes and Weld who got 27.
Constitution Party voters chose Don Blankenship with five votes, with Daniel Clyde Cummings and Don J. Grundmann tied for second with three votes apiece.
Weiser passes levy
Weiser voters approved the Weiser School District’s two-year extension of its 2018 supplemental levy, 979 to 564. The extension required a simple majority to pass.
Voter turnout in both counties was not available as of press time.
All results are still unofficial as of press time.
