‘Unoffical kickoff’ to governor’s race

Oregon’s gubernatorial candidates take part in their first debate on Friday, which was at the Mt. Hood Resort in Welches during the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association summer convention. Pictured, from left, are moderator Mark Garber, president of Pamplin Media Group, and candidates Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson, who is unaffiliated.
ONTARIO — The first gubernatorial debate ahead of the 2022 General Election took place Friday afternoon between three candidates: Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson, who still needs thousands of signatures by the middle of this month in order to be on November’s state ballot as an unaffiliated candidate.
The three are all former lawmakers, who left their respective seats in order to run for governor. Johnson is a former Democrat state senator who served in the Oregon House from 2001 to 2005 in the Senate from 2005 to 2022. Drazan was the Minority Leader of the Oregon House of Representatives from 2019 to 2022, and Kotek was the Speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives from 2013 to 2022.
The debate was live-streamed on websites of newspapers throughout the state, including the Argus Observer, who are members of the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association. The streaming portion made possible through the association and conducted by Allied Video Productions.
The debate was moderated by Mark Garber, president of Pamplin Media Group, who said it was the “unofficial kickoff” to the gubernatorial race.
Opening comments
During opening comments, Drazan said “civic life matters,” noting that sometimes politicians are elected to their respective offices but “don’t help people.”
She said Oregonians need to “strengthen our state moving forward.”
Kotek acknowledged that the state is in difficult economic times with costs going up for everyday Oregonians. Causes she wants to address include hunger, addiction and affordable housing. She also stated her support for Oregon’s law protecting reproductive health care.
During her turn, Johnson said, “We are losing the Oregon we love,”and that schools are “failing way too many of our kids.” Saying she would “lead with the best ideas from both parties,” Johnson said she feels the majority of Oregonians are thirsting for “common sense change” rather than utilizing “same old political extremes.”
Timber industry
The four-member panel posing questions to the candidates was made up on Danielle Jester, managing editor of the Lake Country Examiner; Laura Gunderson, managing editor of the Oregonian/Oregonlive; Andrew Cutler, publisher and editor of the East Oregonian and La Grande Observer; and Mark Miller, editor of Pamplin Media Group in Washington and Columbia counties.
The candidates fielded questions about the state’s timber industry.
“When all parts of our state are successful, we’re all successful,” said Kotek, who added that mass timber products can be used to build new homes and that state and federal dollars could be leveraged for that.
Drazan commented that “when political winds shift” and an industry is no longer considered favorable, people just walk away — figuratively speaking. However, she said natural resources are part of an equation in supporting all Oregonians. Like Kotek, she mentioned that mills provide supplies needed to build housing.
Johnson said, as governor, she would “treat those remaining timber companies with respect,” then said the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality is “hellbent on closing” a mill in Elgin. She further stated that the state needs to manage its forests better, including working with federal partners to “not let everything burn down.”
Unhoused
Kotek said there is a “crisis of people living on the streets,” and that she has a five-point plan to move people from a tent to a shelter. She mentioned her support for Project Turnkey, a state program which uses state-funded grants and is administered by Oregon Community Foundation. The program uses funds to purchase motels and hotels not actively being used and convert them into transitional shelters.
Johnson spoke of her concerns about Project Turnkey’s sustainability and how to continue to “fund those facilities.” Johnson noted “tent cities” all over Portland.
“We’ve pitched more tents than pulled permits,” she said.
Drazan commented that they all cared “deeply about resolving this problem.”
She pointed to the plight of students who are experiencing unstable housing situations and how many are “couch-surfing” or “sleeping in their cars.” Drazan said the solution to homelessness should not be “political football,” saying it needs to be “community-based, community-focused.”
Urban-rural divide
On the topic of representation based on geography, Johnson noted differences between “urban Portland” and the rest of the state. She said there are people in the state who “feel shut out” and that wants to “give a voice to those people.”
“They’re really pissed off,” Johnson said of people in rural areas who feel their voices are not heard.
Drazan then pointed to nearly “single party control in Oregon” with Democrats lawmakers far outnumbering Republicans for years. She said the concerns of rural communities in the state “are real” and that those parts of the state should be “respected enough to have their voice heard.”
“It’s very important for the next governor to be a listener,” said Kotek.
She further said the types of policies which come from Salem “don’t help rural Oregonians” and that the state needs to “be competitive to Southwest Idaho.” Kotek said people in urban and rural communities need to “come together as Oregonians.”
Next governor has ‘long to-do list’
In their closing arguments, Kotek said Oregon is a state “where everyone can be who they want to be,” adding that Oregonians want state government to “work better.”
Drazan posed the question, “Do we want more of the same or do we want change?” She also said she feels that “Oregon embraces everybody.”
Johnson said Oregon’s next governor has “a long to-do list,” noting that she would work toward “forging a better future for the state we love.”
