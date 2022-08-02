‘Unoffical kickoff’ to governor’s race

Oregon’s gubernatorial candidates take part in their first debate on Friday, which was at the Mt. Hood Resort in Welches during the Oregon Newspaper Publishers Association summer convention. Pictured, from left, are moderator Mark Garber, president of Pamplin Media Group, and candidates Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson, who is unaffiliated.

 Screenshot via

argusobserver.com

ONTARIO — The first gubernatorial debate ahead of the 2022 General Election took place Friday afternoon between three candidates: Republican Christine Drazan, Democrat Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson, who still needs thousands of signatures by the middle of this month in order to be on November’s state ballot as an unaffiliated candidate.

The three are all former lawmakers, who left their respective seats in order to run for governor. Johnson is a former Democrat state senator who served in the Oregon House from 2001 to 2005 in the Senate from 2005 to 2022. Drazan was the Minority Leader of the Oregon House of Representatives from 2019 to 2022, and Kotek was the Speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives from 2013 to 2022.



