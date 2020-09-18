OLYMPIA

United Ways of the Pacific Northwest launched the Pacific Northwest Wildfire Relief & Recovery Fund Sept. 14 in response to the wildfires devastating parts of Oregon, Idaho and Washington. The fires forced hundreds of thousands of people to evacuate and seek shelter, many with only a few minute’s notice.

UWPNW will work in partnership with local United Ways in impacted communities across the region. United Way will use all donations to help provide displaced families with access to food, shelter, childcare, health care and other critical services. The fund will help these families meet their emergent and long-term recovery needs.

UWPNW will distribute funds to local United Ways in areas impacted by fires, based on a formula to be developed that will include damage, population and economic/ racial equity as components.

