ONTARIO
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on local businesses’ revenues and the city of Ontario is set to assist with a new program crafted by the minds at City Hall called the 30-49% grant program.
Assistant City Manager and Human Resources Manager Peter Hall explained the program in greater detail by email on Tuesday.
“The 30-49% grant program is unique in that it was created by the City and not Business Oregon; however, we based the program on the same structure used for the previous programs,” wrote Hall.
The program was previously mentioned at the Sept. 15 regular meeting of the Ontario City Council when Ontario City Manager Adam Brown gave a presentation regarding the spending of COVID relief funds that are from the federal government and passed through the state as part of the CARES Act package.
Hall said that the funds must be spend by Dec. 31 of this year.
“Another difference between the programs is that this program does not have a loan component, but only offers grant money; as such, the Business Loan Fund Committee will not be involved. Applications will be reviewed by myself, Dan Cummings, Kari Ott, and Andrea Testi of SBDC,” he wrote. “Our biggest hope for creating this plan is to catch any businesses which have been unable to receive the aid that is needed due to funding requirements of past programs.”
Hall also said that the city has been fortunate to have “some great partners” to collaborate with including: SBDC, Malheur County Economic Development, Business Oregon, SREDA, EOWB, and the Ontario Chamber of Commerce.
