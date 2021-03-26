Undersheriff confirms drowning at Owyhee Reservoir

ADRIAN
According to news tips from readers since March 15, a man had drowned on the Owyhee Reservoir. After multiple requests for more information from the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, we now have an update.
Steven James Nichols, 42, was fishing at the Owyhee Reservoir, not near the dam, but at a spot where the dam was visible, according to Undersheriff Travis Johnson in a phone interview on Friday.
According to the incident report, the missing person was reported at about 6:20 p.m. on March 13 by another boater. That boater, according to Johnson had seen Nichols having motor problems in an area that wasn’t too far from the boat ramp. The boater stopped and asked Nichols if he needed help, to which Nichols said he had a troll motor and could get back with no problems, Johnson said.
That boater left and after returning to the area about an hour later noticed Nichols’ boat was on the shoreline but Nichols was nowhere to be seen.
“So he contacted one of the dam tenders who, in turn, contacted us and we started searching that night,” Johnson said.
There were several Malheur County Search and Rescue members in two boats, one of the sheriff’s office boats and one of the member’s boats. They searched well into the night, he said, until about 11 p.m. and were able to recover Nichols’ boat that first night.
Crews searched every day, including doing flyovers with planes to look down into the water and along the shoreline, until they were able to get more help.
That came from Ralston Underwater Search and Recovery, out of Kuna, who did the search at no charge, and was able to locate Nichols’ body on March 16. Due to weather, his body was not recovered until the following day.
The depth of the water he was found in was nearly 300-feet deep, according to Johnson.
