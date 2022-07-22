Uncovering the mystery of local history

This close-up photo shows a historical item tied to Malheur County. Can you guess what the item is and what it was used for? Hint: It may have given a jolt to pioneers. Readers can submit their comments, which may be published in our next edition when we reveal the item. Send your guesses to Editor Leslie Thompson at editor@argusobserver.com with “History” in the subject line or by phoning (541) 823-4818.

 Harley Wade | Argus Observer

WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — What do you know about local history? We will be sharing the wealth of information available at local museums with our community with a photo project and invite you to join us.

Keep watching our this page each week where you’ll find a photo or two of objects housed in some of the museums. We encourage our readers to take a look at the relics of the past and tell us if they know what the items are or what they were used for. (Don’t worry, we’ll tell you the following week).



