Uncovering the mystery of local history

This close-up photo shows a historical item tied to Malheur County. Can you guess what the item is and what it was used for? Hint: It may have given a jolt to pioneers. Readers can submit their comments, which may be published in our next edition when we reveal the item. Send your guesses to Editor Leslie Thompson at editor@argusobserver.com with “History” in the subject line or by phoning (541) 823-4818.
WESTERN TREASURE VALLEY — What do you know about local history? We will be sharing the wealth of information available at local museums with our community with a photo project and invite you to join us.
Keep watching our this page each week where you’ll find a photo or two of objects housed in some of the museums. We encourage our readers to take a look at the relics of the past and tell us if they know what the items are or what they were used for. (Don’t worry, we’ll tell you the following week).
We also urge you to try to find the items yourself by visiting local museums, but do call before you go, as some are only seasonal.
There are museums in Ontario, Vale, Jordan Valley and Payette that serve the Western Treasure Valley. Information follows.
Ontario: Four Rivers Cultural Center & Museum, 676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario, (541) 889-8191
Jordan Valley: I.O.N. Heritage Museum, 502 Swisher Ave., (541) 586-2100
Vale: Rhinehart Stone House Museum, 255 Main St. S., Vale
Payette: Payette County Museum, 90 S. Ninth St., (208) 642-4883
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.