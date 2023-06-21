U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden, Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., aim for community empowerment on Malheur County's federal lands

This map shows the areas of wilderness that would be created throughout Malheur County, should S. 1890 be passed by the U.S. Congress. The bill was reintroduced this month by U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, D-Ore. Members of the public will have their first opportunity to weigh in on the proposal during a public meeting in Ontario at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Ontario National Guard Armory.

MALHEUR COUNTY — A bill dubbed Malheur Community Empowerment for the Owyhee Act — or Malheur CEO Act — has been reintroduced in Congress by U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley, Democratic lawmakers from Oregon. A public meeting in Ontario this Friday will be the first chance for the general public to weigh in on the proposal. There are various aspects still being ironed out, as the reintroduction of S. 1890 “is a step in a process that includes many more steps ahead, according to an email on June 10 from Hank Stern, spokesman for U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.

The bill includes a host of proposals. Among these are establishment of a new grazing management program; designation of 1.09 million acres of wilderness; creation of a CEO group to suggest, review and fund projects; a federal land transfer of a grazing allotment into Trust for the Burns Paiute Tribe and a larger co-stewardship area for the Tribe and the Bureau of Land Management; and economic development. The latter of these is proposed to be in the form of loop roads, state park improvements, private camp improvements and a network of rural hostels. Hostels could be built by using “former hotels and “other ideas folks come up with,” according to an update on the proposal from Friends of the Owyhee. The nonprofit is one of many special interest groups that have been working with Wyden and Merkley on the bill.



