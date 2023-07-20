ONTARIO — As another maternity care and birthing service provider in the region readies to cease services, officials at Treasure Valley Community College are working with Oregon congressmen on finding a way to help stop the gap.
Upon learning that Saint Alphonsus Health Systems was going to discontinue maternal care services at its Baker City hospital on July 30, U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have been urging the entity to continue those services and work with federal and state agencies on developing alternative solutions.
The announcement from Saint Alphonsus happened in June. The entity cited a decline in deliveries of about 60% (from 128 per year since the 2020 fiscal year to a projected 75 deliveries in 2023). It also cited staffing issues, including recent staff resignations and changes which has “escalated” the urgency of the situation. A news release in late June states that in addition to “the four-year trending decline, we have an increasingly unsustainable crisis in our ability to staff the Obstetrics Department adequately with temporary or permanent staff to meet staffing requirements.” Saint Alphonsus says this is despite “significantly high agency compensation rates.”
The senators say they have heard from many about the importance of continuing maternity care and birthing services in Baker City for “residents’ safety and wellbeing.”
“We urge you to continue labor and delivery services for an additional six months while the community works to fill the substantial gap in local maternity care,” reads a July 10 letter from the senators to Saint Alphonsus. “In the meantime, we have identified several resources to help you keep your maternity center open.”
That includes gathering financial support from a host of large employees, such as Beef Northwest Feeders, streamlining licensing for registered nurses and deploying nurses from the U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.
It also included Wyden reaching out to TVCC to see how it might be able to help. Wyden received a reply from the college on Wednesday, which was shared with the Argus Observer.
“As we consider the closure of several obstetrical services in our region, specifically at Saint Alphonsus-Baker City, we are quickly looking for ways we can partner with providers and local hospitals to meet changing needs,” it reads. “While these issues are complex and varied, Treasure Valley Community College appreciates your invitation to consider what we might do to address this need.”
In a follow-up email on Thursday morning, Abby Lee, public information officer for the college, clarified about other closures.
“We are aware that a hospital in Bonner County in North Idaho and in Valor Health Services in Emmett have closed OB services,” she wrote. “This is not unique to Baker City.”
TVCC's letter to Wyden states that the college “is immediately committed” to taking several steps.
Among these is updating faculty qualifications to add obstetric experience as a preferred qualification for the new nursing instructor by revising the current job announcement; working with Blue Mountain Community College to add clinical locations at Baker City for TVCC faculty and nursing students; reaching out to Saint Alphonsus to see whether there are other solutions; and expanding its nursing program.
The latter of these will be done through construction of a new Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center, which is expected to double the number of nursing students in each cohort, according to the letter.
Saint Alphonsus staff impacted by the Obstetrics Department closure will be urged to apply for open positions and transfer to other departments in Baker City or the health system’s hospitals in Ontario, Nampa or Boise, or various clinic locations in Oregon and Idaho.
“We understand this incredibly difficult decision will impact our patients, community, colleagues and physicians,” reads the release from Saint Alphonsus.
While staff may be able to relocate, federal elected officials remain concerned about timely access for patients needing services — especially in the winter on a road that is frequently closed by Oregon Department of Transportation.
“Baker County residents have relayed their concerns about the impacts of families having to travel 45 miles to La Grande, through a mountain pass that can be treacherous in winter, if open at all, in order to receive maternity care,” the senators’ letter reads. “The community highly values the maternity care provided by the hospital and is willing to work with you to keep the services in place. We understand staffing issues have been challenges for quite some time, yet the decision to quickly close the facility has left many in the community at a loss.”
The most recent communication from Saint Alphonsus regarding obstetrics at Baker City indicates what the health system’s goal is should a solution not come to fruition by the end of this month.
“Saint Alphonsus Health System is exploring possible options to extend for a short time obstetrics services to the Baker City community. We are working closely with Senators Wyden and Merkley and other leaders who want to ease the transition. We are grateful and appreciative of everyone’s hard work,” reads the statement. “In the unfortunate event viable solutions do not materialize, we are committed to our value of safety and will be prepared for a safe and informed transition on July 31st.”
As of Thursday morning, there were no further updates available on the situation.
