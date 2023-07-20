ONTARIO — As another maternity care and birthing service provider in the region readies to cease services, officials at Treasure Valley Community College are working with Oregon congressmen on finding a way to help stop the gap.

Upon learning that Saint Alphonsus Health Systems was going to discontinue maternal care services at its Baker City hospital on July 30, U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have been urging the entity to continue those services and work with federal and state agencies on developing alternative solutions.



