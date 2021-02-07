U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden talks $15 minimum wage at virtual town hall

ONTARIO
U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden said he will work to improve trade to support the Oregon agriculture industry and to mitigate the possible impacts of a $15 dollar an hour minimum wage, which has been proposed in Congress and which Wyden said he supports.
Oregon’s Democratic senior senator held a virtual Town Hall Friday afternoon with residents of Malheur, Baker and Harney Counties.
The first person to question Wyden was Tiffany Cruickshank, with Snake River Produce, a onion packer and shipper based in Nyssa, who expressed concerns about the proposed doubling of federal minimum wages. Cruickshank noted that Oregon’s minimum wage is in steps and suggested the proposed wage would be a burden on rural communities.
Commenting that Mexico sends onions into the U.S. at about $1 a bag, Cruickshank said, “We can’t compete with that.”
Wyden said trade is more than just opening up markets in other countries, but also enforcing trade regulation at home.
In his view, it is growing it at home, making it at home and selling it to other countries and planning to bring the subject of agricultural trade up with the new U.S. Trade Representative in meetings this week and work on getting full access to markets in Mexico.
As for addressing the minimum wage issue, Wyden said if and when the pandemic is over, the economy would get better and support the $15 minimum wage.
Wyden also said he continues to work to establish a state meat inspection program. “Oregon needs to take control of its meat inspections,” he said.
At the end of the town hall, Cruickshank asked the senator to make sure the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program funds stay with agriculture and not be diverted to other areas.
