U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, D-Oregon, talks to students at Vale High School as well as the general public during his town hall in the high school gym in May of 2018. A town hall tour next week will bring the U.S. Senator as close as Baker City.

BAKER CITY — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden will stop in Baker City next week during a trio of town halls in Baker, Union and Gilliam counties.

“I very much look forward to these upcoming open-to-all town halls where Oregonians can voice their views, questions and priorities directly with me,” Wyden said. “A big part of the ‘Oregon Way’ that makes our state so unique and admired is that we regularly have these civil conversations focused on finding productive solutions to challenges facing Oregonians in every corner of the state.”

Wyden will be in Baker City on March 14 at 1 p.m. at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St.

From Baker City, he’ll travel to La Grande for a town hall that afternoon at Eastern Oregon University. He’ll wrap up the tour on Sunday in Condon at the Veterans Memorial Hall.

