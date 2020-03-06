BAKER CITY — U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden will stop in Baker City next week during a trio of town halls in Baker, Union and Gilliam counties.
“I very much look forward to these upcoming open-to-all town halls where Oregonians can voice their views, questions and priorities directly with me,” Wyden said. “A big part of the ‘Oregon Way’ that makes our state so unique and admired is that we regularly have these civil conversations focused on finding productive solutions to challenges facing Oregonians in every corner of the state.”
Wyden will be in Baker City on March 14 at 1 p.m. at Churchill School, 3451 Broadway St.
From Baker City, he’ll travel to La Grande for a town hall that afternoon at Eastern Oregon University. He’ll wrap up the tour on Sunday in Condon at the Veterans Memorial Hall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.