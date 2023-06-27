Laurie Castonguay, of Ontario, holds out her shirt and reads what it says after being asked by Sen. Wyden about it when she was called on to ask a question. She and several other attendees were wearing the same shirt, which states, “Protect the Owyhee Canyonlands.” Castonguay asked the senator what he could do to ensure that Malheur County, Oregonians and the nation, can domestically access lithium deposits that will be mined near the Oregon-Nevada border, and how to ensure it would benefit the impacted Tribe.
Dirk Deboer, chairman of the Treasure Valley Community College Board of Education, says the maximum load for commercial motor vehicles needs to be raised in order to stay competitive, and that more needs to be done about getting better wages for vo-tech needs
ONTARIO — When it comes to how good bipartisan work can be a win for a community, people across the nation may soon be looking to Malheur County as a prime example. Specifically, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., says it is because of collaborative work done by multiple parties on the Malheur CEO Act, recently introduced in Congress. Wyden commented on this during a town hall at the Ontario National Guard Armory on June 23. He said the bill is written to ensure the community drives the future of the Owyhee Canyonlands.
Wyden said the efforts by those involved helped “break a gridlock” on issues that needed to be addressed on federal lands, but that hadn’t gone well in the past due to stakeholders not having enough input.
Work got underway in 2018 when several cattleman from Malheur County and “a whole flock of Bentzes” visited Wyden to plead for his help. Through years of concerted effort with multiple parties involved, the legislation enables local control on federal land, including flexible grazing rules.
He championed efforts of Owyhee Basin Stewardship Coalition Chairman Steve Russell and Vice Chairman Mark McKenzie for staying involved in the process. Most importantly, he said, what they wrote for their portion of the bill “showed an uncommon amount of common sense.”
“When Mark and Steve came to see us they didn’t ask for one single relaxation [environmentally]; they just said ‘Ron, get us some common sense,’ which we did.”
Overcoming political divides was a major step in that process so that parties could develop a well-rounded plan.
“It was all uphill, but we made ’er,” McKenzie said.
How public land is accessed for multi-use isn’t the only recent issue that has divided the county. There also is the issue of Greater Idaho, a push to get several counties to become part of Idaho by those who say rural Oregon doesn’t have a voice in Salem.
A man who attended one of the required meetings held by Malheur County Court in May commented to Wyden about this.
“Just like today we stood up said the Pledge of Allegiance, then we sat down and talked about dividing,” the citizen said. “To me those two things are incongruous. I’ve lived in eastern Oregon since I moved from North Carolina in 1982 and I’d like to keep my same address.”
Wyden said in terms of dividing, during the town hall, “I’ve heard tremendous unity in this room.”
He went on to say that division is not necessarily the answer.
“These are going to be some hard choices for us as Oregonians,” Wyden said. “One of the things that really touches me is what Steve and Mark and the Owyhee group did is an example of what we ought to be doing.”
Wyden says he tells people in the valley that they are not listening to rural Oregon. He’s trying to keep that voice alive at the national level, however and says the Malehur CEO Act will be getting some hearings at the Congressional level, including in front of the Committee on Natural Resources in the next few months.
“When we get it done, people from all over the U.S. will talk about this,” he said. "I think it's a real breakthrough for the proposition of small local communities being able to drive federal policy in the right direction."
