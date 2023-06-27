ONTARIO — When it comes to how good bipartisan work can be a win for a community, people across the nation may soon be looking to Malheur County as a prime example. Specifically, U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., says it is because of collaborative work done by multiple parties on the Malheur CEO Act, recently introduced in Congress. Wyden commented on this during a town hall at the Ontario National Guard Armory on June 23. He said the bill is written to ensure the community drives the future of the Owyhee Canyonlands.

Wyden said the efforts by those involved helped “break a gridlock” on issues that needed to be addressed on federal lands, but that hadn’t gone well in the past due to stakeholders not having enough input.



Tags

Load comments