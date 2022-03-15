ONTARIO — More than 50 people attended the Ontario Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Monday afternoon to hear from U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario. The junior congressman spoke about what was happening in Washington DC and how its affecting people in Oregon.
Bentz spoke first about the war in Ukraine and Russia, and how he supported spending $13 billion on sending aid and arms to assist the Ukrainian people. He said President Joe Biden was blaming the war for the rise of gas prices and inflation.
Bentz said that inflation was at 7.9% and that energy prices were up 38%.
He said Biden was using Oregon’s cap-and-trade policies as the nation’s energy policy. Bentz said that the Oregon Legislature tried to pass similar policies in 2019 and 2020, when he was still serving in the Oregon Senate.
Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order in March of 2020 directing the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to implement its own version of cap-and-trade, after two failed attempts by the legislature, when Republicans walked out during the legislative session.
Bentz said that he thinks that over time, the U.S. will move over to using natural gas instead of buying crude from overseas oil markets.
Bentz also touched upon the issue of water resources and said he “wished more water was available.” He noted that up to 70 million people on the West coast are subject to drought this year.
Ontario City Councilor Ken Hart asked if the infrastructure bill that was passed in 2021 included any funding to build a second bridge from Ontario into Idaho.
Bentz said that although he voted against the bill, he has instructed his congressional staff in Washington to go through the 2,000-page bill to “look for opportunities.” Bentz also asked his aide who was attending the luncheon with him to get Hart’s information so he could get back to him.
The city councils in Ontario and Fruitland have both held discussions in the recent about a second bridge.
The Fruitland City Council received a letter from the city of Ontario in January, requesting Fruitland officials contact state and federal lawmakers to push for support of a Snake River bridge crossing to connect the south ends of the two cities.
In November of 2021, Ontario Mayor Riley Hill, pressed city officials during a City Council meeting to gather data, from studies into Ontario’s traffic situation, and to help find support for a second bridge.
Ontario City Manager Adam Brown at the time said that input from Eco Northwest on an economic study of a second bridge was still pending.
The newspaper contacted Brown about the study on Monday afternoon, to see if there were any updates on the study.
He told the Argus in a phone interview on Monday evening that the Ontario had just received a traffic analysis that day and that he and city staff were still looking at the data.
