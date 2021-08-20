ONTARIO — This past week, U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz, R-Ontario, hosted town halls in 11 of the 20 counties in Oregon’s Second Congressional District. During the town halls, Bentz gave an update on his work in Washington, D.C., including his efforts to secure aid for communities struck by drought, promote water infrastructure projects, raise the profile of wildfire issues in the West, stop out-of-control deficit spending, and address the immigration and border crisis.
“I am so thankful to those who took the time to participate in our town halls this past week,” said Bentz. “In groups big and small, we talked about serious issues impacting Oregon families and communities. I am committed to continuing to listen to my constituents as I return to Washington, D.C. for debate on the upcoming budget bill and as I look to visit the remaining nine counties in Oregon’s vast Second Congressional District.”
Each forum gave constituents the opportunity to ask questions and voice their opinions on federal legislation and other issues impacting Oregon.
Many spoke of their concerns regarding federal land management policies that contribute to catastrophic wildfires, dam removal proposals that would harm Oregon agriculture, pandemic measures that have impacted the economy, and efforts to undermine local decision making in communities and schools.
The counties visited by Bentz this past week include Umatilla, Morrow, Gilliam, Sherman, Lake, Harney, Grant, Wheeler, Crook, Jefferson, and Deschutes counties. Bentz said he is currently planning to visit the remaining nine counties, which include Malheur, during the month of September.
He hopes to announce those county town halls as soon as possible.
