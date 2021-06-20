ONTARIO — Following a five-year vacancy, the position of executive director at the U.S. Department of Agriculture - Farm Service Agency’s Malheur County office has been filled by farm services alum Deborah Arntz. She brings with her to the Malheur County office in Ontario a total of 20 years of experience in the agency’s Harney County office.
In an email to the Argus on Tuesday Arntz shared her background with agency and the reasons she decided to come back, albeit in a new location.
“I am originally from Kansas and moved to Harney County in 1976,” wrote Arntz. “I left FSA in 2009 after completing my college education and worked for an accounting firm.”
Arntz said that prior to her arrival as director, the office had no such leader for five years.
“I was presented with the opportunity to return to FSA and serve farmers and ranchers once again and decided to return,” she said. “Farmers and ranchers are some of the hardest working people in this country and feed the world. Providing service to them is very rewarding.”
Arntz said she looks forward to improving relations with farmers and those who support them.
“There is a great staff at the Malheur County office that have been instrumental in maintaining good customer service over the past 5 years. I look forward to rebuilding partnerships with other agencies and organizations that support the agricultural industry.
Among her goals is to achieve producer participation in programs offered by her office.
“Program technicians are the experts of program delivery and the current staff will be instrumental in helping improve services.”
The Farm Services Agency is responsible for agricultural policy, credit and loan programs, marketing, conservation and disaster management through its national network of offices. The Malheur County office is located at 2925 SW 6th Ave., Suite 3, Ontario.
