MALHEUR COUNTY
A Type 3 incident command — Pacific Northwest Team 13 — took over the Indian Creek Fire near Juntura on Monday afternoon. At the same time the Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District was handing those details over to the new team, it had to split off to battle three new fires generated by lightning in Monday afternoon’s thunderstorms.
Vale BLM crews are now working on the Anderson Crossing Fire, near McDermitt, Nevada; the Baldy Mountain Fire near Ironside; and the Wildcate Fire near Wildcat Reservoir northwest of Burns Junction.
The latter of these is currently estimated to be the largest of the new starts. The Wildcat Fire is put at 2,2000 acres last night and is burning in sage-grouse habitat in the Wildcat Canyon Wilderness Study Area, according to a news release this morning. The fire is near the Malheur/Harney county line.
“One engine, one helicopter and a Smokejumper crew are assigned to the incident, with assistance from Blue Mountain Rangeland Fire Protection Association,” reads the release.
The Anderson Crossing Fire is estimated at 600 acres and is about 75 percent contained as of Monday night. It is burning in the Louse Canyon Priority Sage Grouse Area and Upper West Little Wilderness, according to the news release.
“Forward progression of the fire was halted, but it continues to smolder,” reads the release. “Three BLM engines are on scene.”
The Baldy Moutain Fire, is 8 miles northeast of Ironside, and estimated at 300 acres according to the release. It is also burning in priority sage grouse habitat in the Cow Valley area.
“Four BLM engines and an Ironside Rangeland Fire Protection Association bulldozer are on scene, with air support,” reads the release.
A reminder from the BLM about burn bans was included in today’s news release.
“Fire restrictions have been in effect on the Vale District since July 24 for all Vale BLM and Bureau of Reclamation managed lands,” it reads. “This includes a ban on campfires and open flames, driving or parking on dry vegetation, and operating equipment or engaging in activities that could create a spark.”
Indian Creek Fire
It is not yet known what started the Indian Creek Fire which is burning in rangeland northwest of Highway 20 outside of Juntura early Sunday afternoon, but high winds contributed to its rapid growth: It is estimated to be at 9,000 acres this morning, according to a phone update this morning from Larisa Bogardus, spokeswoman for Bureau of Land Management’s Vale District.
The fire was reported at about 12:45 p.m., Monday at Jonesboro, property owned by the Burns Paiute Tribe. By 9 p.m., it was 5,000 acres.
“There were crews working late, late into the night,” she said in a news release on Monday. “Some didn’t quit till about 2 a.m.”
The fire is burning actively through juniper, sage brush and grasses this morning. It is burning on private and state land and, primarily, on Vale BLM-managed lands in priority habitat for Greater sage-grouse. There are no structures in the area.
Winds have calmed down, Bogardus said, however, that’s isn’t expected to last.
“Unfortunately we expect high winds and thunderstorms later today,” she said.
Thunderstorms could play out through late Tuesday night. The National Weather Service has a red flag warning in place for Malhuer County through midnight Tuesday and an excessive heat warning through 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The High Desert Type 3 Incident Management Team assumed command of the fire today and will pass it on by the end of the day.
A Type 2 team will be briefed on the fire at 6 p.m. tonight, and assume command Tuesday morning, Bogardus said. That team will bring “more resources and more expertise,” she said.
There are already a combination of air and ground resources working on the blaze. This includes the Juntura Rangeland Fire Protection Association, which is assisting with the response, as well as six single engine air tankers (SEATs), three large air tankers, air attack, ten engines, two hand crews and three bulldozers, according to a news release.
Air support from the fire came from as far away as Washington, Bogardus said. There are six SEATs from Ontario, John Day and Burns; three helicopters from Boise, John Day and Burns; and three large air tankers from Redmond and Moses Lake, Washington, as well as La Grande. As the large air tankers don’t have a local spot to refuel, they typically go back to their base or a more local airport, according to Bogardus.
Other resources on the fire include 10 engines, two hand crews and three bulldozers.
“Residents and the public are encouraged to check the fire restrictions in place for their area before starting a fire, smoking outdoors, or using equipment that could cause a spark,” reads a news release about the blaze.
