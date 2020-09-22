MALHEUR COUNTY
Over the weekend, lightning ignited two wildfires. Through a coordinated effort between multiple firefighting agencies, both fires were quickly suppressed. The Becker Creek Fire, which started late Friday night, burned 209 acres north of Brogan in the Edwards Butte area of Malheur County. Resources from the Bureau of Land Management and Rangeland Fire Protection Associations, with assistance from the United States Forest Service, took aggressive direct action to stop the fire.
Crews are performing additional mop-up on the fire this morning and do not anticipate any further fire spread.
The BLM and Oregon Department of Forestry also quickly corralled the California Mountain Fire, 3 miles southwest of Rye Valley in the Mormon Basin area in Baker County, at 2 acres.
Fire crews are checking the fire today for any last remaining areas of heat. No injuries, accidents, or loss the private infrastructure occurred.
With the high level of fire activity across the State of Oregon, resources were limited at the time of ignition. “We have several assets assisting in the firefighting effort on the west side,” BLM Duty Officer Sam Delong stated. “Even with the limited resources, through information sharing, good coordination, and a joint response we were able to get a handle on these fires quickly.”
Delong elaborated on the coordinated firefighting efforts between the partners. “At the time of the fire call, its not as important as what side of the fence the fire is on, but that we work together to act quickly and keep fires small.”
“It’s still very dry out there,” Al Crouch, Fire Mitigation/Education Specialist for the BLM.
“Please remember that fire restrictions are still in place across all lands managed by the Vale District BLM. The latest fuels sampling indicates that the fuels are drier than they have been all summer long. That trend will likely not change until we experience a significant moisture event.
Historically, that timeframe happens around mid-October, on average. But we’ll see what the weather has in store for us the next several weeks.” The public is urged to remain vigilant and exercise caution when utilizing your public lands. Know before you go and be prepared. You can check current fire restrictions by visiting the Vale District website at: https://www.blm.gov/office/vale-district-office.
For a large listing of regional fire restrictions across Eastern Oregon, go to the Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center website at: http://bmidc.org/restrictions.shtml.
