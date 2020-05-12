Two more retail pot shops open

ONTARIO — Ontario’s fourth and fifth recreational marijuana dispensaries, Top Crop and Zion Cannabis, offically opened Monday morning. Top Crop co-owners Bryan Chadwick, Matt Chadwick and Mike Hanigan are looking forward to finally getting the chance to open their doors. Zion Cannabis owner, Joe Dunne, said he is excited about the dispensary opening, but almost more excited about the reopening of the newly renovated and renamed bowling alley next door. The bowling alley’s new name is Seven Ten Split.
Both businesses took advantage of the weekend to host soft openings.
Top Crop finally opens doors
Top Crop, a dispensary company based out of the Eugene area, was on the Oregon Liquor Control Commission’s waiting list for months.
According to Ontario Community Development Director Dan Cummings, Top Crop has been ready to open since last September “as far as the city is concerned.”
Owners say they were eligible to be reassigned on Aug. 6, 2019. An email from Dec. 16, 2019 from the OLCC’s Jason Hanson, directer of licensing to Top Crop’s lawyer stated the same.
Matt Chadwick, who was on hand for the dispensary’s opening, said that the owners were hoping to have a location on both the west and east side of the state.
He said part of what makes Top Crop unique is the “frequent contact with vendors” and this is part of the dispensary’s business model.
“We brought that exact same model over,” he said.
Chadwick explained that a full staff had been hired back in September of 2019, and that all but one of those staff members are now working at the store.
“There’s a great vibe in there,” stated Hanigan on Monday morning as he pointed over to the Top Crop building that sits on Southeest 10th Street.
Both Chadwick and Hanigan said that they appreciated working with Ontario city officials through the entire process saying they were good to work with.
Noting the long span of time that was required to open the doors, Chadwick said that it allowed them to take their time in making sure that everything was ready for opening.
“We’ve got a good crew in place to allow us to be successful around here,” stated Chadwick.
Zion Cannabis and Seven Ten Split
In a phone interview on Tuesday morning, Zion Cannabis and Seven Ten Split owner Joe Dunne explained to the Argus about the challenges leading up to his store’s opening.
The site of the businesses is the bowling alley formerly known as Sunset Lanes on Southeast 13th Street.
After purchasing the bowling alley, Dunne divided the building into two separate self-contained spaces with two separate addresses, the dividing portion being a large partition or firewall to keep the two businesses separated.
“So we did a really soft opening over the weekend. And it’s wonderful to finally get open. It’s been a long a process,” said Dunne.
Dunne waited to open until renovations at the bowling alley and dispensary were completed. He went on to say that the situation became more complicated with the state orders issued in relation to the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus COVID-19.
Dunne said that as for renovating the buildings, he got some extra assistance in the form of his own employees.
“We’ve managed to keep everyone at the bowling alley employed. Every single employee got a paintbrush or sander and busted themselves to do more renovations. Every surfaced repainted. New food menus. Everything has been deep cleaned. New video games,” explained Dunne.
As for the new name of the bowling alley, Dunne said that he took to social media to get input from the people.
“The people chose it. The response absolutely blew me away,” said Dunne.
More on the way
Dan Cummings, director of Ontario Community Development, confirmed that there are at least two more dispensaries that are in the process of opening.
The owners of Weedology are working on a second location, near The Outdoorsman on Second Street and First Avenue. Cummings said he did not know if the name of this new shop will also be Weedology or if it will have a different name.
“They’re in the process of remodeling it. Tearing down a few pieces of it, it’s under construction,” said Cummings.
He also said that another dispensary is being developed off of SE 12th Avenue by owner Jeremy Archie called Treasure Valley Cannabis Company. Cummings said it was difficult at first to keep Treasure Valley Cannabis Company (TVCC) from getting mixed up with Treasure Valley Community College (TVCC) when he would see the paperwork come across his desk.
Owners of that dispensary have already made their presence known in the area, having hosted a mural festival in mid-October of 2019, which included a permanent installation of two murals in the downtown area. Also, since then, the company has been back before the City Council to propose an art corridor in the downtown area.
