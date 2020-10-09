MALHEUR COUNTY
There are four candidates who are opposed for offices in Malheur County in the Nov. 3 General Election. Those include two each for the seat of commissioner, Ron Jacobs and Byron Shock, and sheriff, incumbent Brian Wolfe and Casey Walker.
The Argus reached out to each of the candidates to learn about their goals for these offices. An article on Jacobs and Wolfe ran Oct. 4.
County Commissioner
Having lived in Ontario from the time he was young, Democrat Byron Shock hopes to bring his dedication to Malheur County to the partisan commissioner seat on the county court being vacated by Republican Larry Wilson. The Argus reached out to Shock to learn about his goals for the commissioner’s seat, for which he is contending against Ron Jacobs in the Nov. 3 election.
Following are his responses, as submitted on Oct. 5.
Byron Shock, 47
Argus: What is your present occupation?
Shock: Peer Support Specialist in Adult Mental Health
Argus: What volunteer experience do you have?
Shock: I have been a steward of Malheur County since my youth. I organized the planting of 65 trees in Beck-Kiwanis park in Ontario as my Eagle Scout service project. I currently serve on the Ontario Kiwanis Club board of directors.
Argus: What is your political background?
Shock: I serve as a precinct committee person for the Malheur County Democrats.
Argus: Why are you the best candidate for commissioner?
Shock: I will have an empathic approach that honors and respects the interests of all residents through an open-door policy. I have conducted vital policy analyses defending our cornerstone onion industry and our nascent hemp industry from overreaching administrative rules. I have successfully participated in Federal lobbying efforts around these rules.
Argus: What do you see as the main issues for the county?
Shock: Foremost at this time are the public health and economic recovery challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. These are exacerbating our long-term struggles with unemployment, poverty, and homelessness. These unprecedented challenges are going to require creative solutions and a real change in how resources are allocated.
It is important that Malheur County increase its cooperation with other levels of government. The county needs to actively participate in state agencies’ rulemaking processes. The county can take a greater role in economic development efforts spearheaded by its cities.
Argus: Have you ever been charged with a felony?
Shock: No.
County Sheriff
The Argus reached out to Walker to learn about how he aims to improve public safety countywide. Following are his responses, as received on Oct. 6.
Casey Walker, 48
Argus: What is your present occupation?
Walker: Police Officer, Ontario Police Department.
Argus: What volunteer experience do you have?
Walker: Former Board Member Adrian School Dist. Former Vice President Ontario Police Union Board. Board Member Treasure Valley Children’s Nursery. Volunteer at numerous community events and fundraisers. Youth Coach football, basketball and track.
Argus: What is your political background?
Walker: Registered Republican.
Argus: Why are you the best candidate for Sheriff?
Walker: I feel I’m the best candidate because I worked at the Sheriff’s Office for 18 years and nothing changed. I bring a new perspective to the office and am enthusiastic about making overdue changes to better serve the residents of Malheur County. I’ve reviewed the SO budget and feel regarding the patrol and dispatch budgets there is room for improvement, being fiscally responsible with tax payer money will be a priority. I feel it’s important for the Sheriff to be involved in all communities, to be visible in all communities and involved in with all law enforcement agencies. I will do this as your Sheriff.
Argus: What do you see as the main issues for the county?
Walker: Property and person crimes. Having 24 hours coverage and Deputies covering designated areas will help prevent these crimes and will ensure faster response times. Drugs, it is imperative that we re-assemble Malheur County’s drug task force and focus on drugs in our communities and especially schools. Being proactive with property, person crimes and drugs will make our rural area less attractive for criminals to move to. I feel mental health and our homeless is a concern however the biggest problem I see coming is the fact that our kids cannot go to school. This is going to bring on a whole new set of problems and issues with our youth and they should be the focus!
Argus: Have you ever been charged with a felony?
Walker: No.
