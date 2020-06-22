Two killed in crash in remote area near Nevada border

MALHEUR COUNTY — A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 95 on Friday afternoon killed two people, according to a news release from Oregon State Police on Saturday night. The area is in a remote location near the Nevada border.
The crash happened at about 3:25 near milepost 115, and Oregon State Police Troopers along with multiple agencies responded to the crash.
Police say that a passenger vehicle that was in the southbound lanes for unknown reasons crossed into the northbound lanes and sideswiped two vehicles before colliding head-on with another killing both drivers in that accident.
According to OSP’s preliminary findings, a black 2019 Mazda CX9, driven by Molly Stroup, 38, of Tumwater, Washington, was traveling south when it crossed into the northbound lane first sideswiping a Keystone travel trailer being pulled by a 2009 Toyota Tundra, which was being driven by Christopher Hansen, 42, of Nampa. Next, the Mazda sideswiped a 2016 Jeep Cherokee operated by Sharon Burke, 55, of San Francisco, California. The Mazda then collided head-on with a 2013 Lexus RX350 operated by Cheryl Gorman, 73, of Redwood City, California, according to OSP.
Stroup and Gorman were pronounced dead on the scene, having died as a result of injuries in the crash, according to the release.
In addition, a tire came off the Mazda, striking a 2014 Lexus RX350 driven by John Knox, 79, of Fentonway City, California. As a result, Knox's right front passenger Holly Knox, 66, sustained minor injuries.
OSP was assisted by Nevada Highway Patrol, Oregon Department of Transportation, Treasure Valley Paramedics, Malheur County Sheriff's Office and Jordan Valley Ambulance/Fire.
