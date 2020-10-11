MALHEUR COUNTY
There are two free COVID-19 testing events in Malheur County this week, with the first being in Nyssa on Monday and the second in Ontario on Wednesday.
According to information from the Malheur County COVID-19 Taskforce, their goal is to respond to outbreaks, reduce the spread of COVID-19, and get the county back into Oregon’s Phase 2 of reopening and off the state watch list.
Individuals do not have to have symptoms or documentation to get tested.
Information about the test dates follow.
Monday in Nyssa
The test site will be open from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1309 Park Ave.
Anyone is eligible for testing, and nobody will be charged. Those with insurance are asked to provide proof.
This event is co-sponsored by Valley Family Health Care and Malheur County Health Department.
Ontario mid-week
The test site will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Malheur County fairgrounds, 795 N.W. Ninth St.
Anyone over the age of 7 is eligible for testing.
At this site, there will also be a limited supply of flu shots available.
This event is co-sponsored by Oregon Health Authority and Malheur County ICS Team.
