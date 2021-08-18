MALHEUR COUNTY — The Twin Peaks wildfire, which was started by lightning on Monday afternoon is now 100% contained and controlled, according to an update from the Bureau of Land Management - Vale District this afternoon.
While initial estimates put the fire at about 450 acres, it ended up being smaller.
"Due to more accurate mapping, the fire size has been updated to 169 acres," reads the email update from Marisa Carney, fire mitigation technician, this afternoon.
Fire crews are demobilizing with one engine remaining on the scene through the afternoon.
Carney noted that there is a chance of thunderstorms moving into the area later this afternoon, and urged people to continue to do their part in preventing human-caused fires.
Lightning started a wildfire on Monday night near the southern edge of Malheur County. The Twin Peaks Fire was estimated at about 450 acres and 0% contained, according to an incident report at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
However, “crews had really good progress on the fire yesterday,” said Al Crouch, fire information officer for the Bureau of Land Management — Vale District, in a phone call Wednesday morning.
The blaze chewed through grass and brush in the Trout Creek Sage Grouse Priority Conservation Area and the Oregon Canyon Wilderness Study Area. Additionally, it was threatening another wilderness study in Fifteenmile and grazing allotments.
Vale BLM crews responded with four engines and were getting assistance from the Blue Mountain Rangeland Fire Protection Association, according to the report, which stated there were no injuries, accidents, road closures or structures threatened.
BLM officials remind that fuels are still very dry and that fire restrictions remain in effect for the Vale District.
