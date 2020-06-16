ONTARIO — With the ongoing novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent requirement that the Treasure Valley Community College campus remain closed, certain happenings have now transitioned over from in-person to virtual. For incoming students, this means campus tours and the orientation process to the college are being done virtually.
All sessions will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. on their scheduled days. Video files for the sessions will be sent out to students following each event.
The second of these virtual open house orientation sessions was held on June 10.
The third session will be June 24 and will focus on student life and activities, residence life, the College Assistance Migrant Program and athletics.
Session four, July 8, will be about being a successful student. It will include presentations from faculty on services and accommodations for student with disabilities, library services and resources and writing and math labs.
Career and technical education will be the focus of the fifth session on July 22. In this session, students will a view on the ag and animal science program, natural resources, business program and medical assistant.
The sixth and final session on Aug. 5 will be about helping students get ready the fall quarter. This session will focus on class schedules, student statements, last checks on financial aid, obtaining textbooks and navigating Canvas, the virtual class system.
Each of the sessions wraps up with a question-and-answer session.
