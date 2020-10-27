ONTARIO
Treasure Valley Community College officials, students and faculty hope to get back to the “old norm” before COVID-19 turned their world upside down, forcing them to follow a strict regimen of rules and regulations to keep everyone safe and well, while maintaining a semblance of a normal college year for students.
In spring when the virus hit, the campus was shut down and classes were all virtual via the internet. However, this fall college officials have attempted to provide some level of normalcy with a hybrid of in-person and online classes, hoping that it will stay that way until the end of November.
The in-person classes were allocated on first-come, first-served basis meaning students had to be among the first to register for a particular to class to be allowed physically in the room, as numbers of students in any given classroom are limited by social distancing requirements. These requirements of a minimum of 6 feet between people are limiting because that includes 6 feet on either side, as well as front to back.
This means the larger lecture hall in the Science Building, which normally accommodates about 60 people, is now limited to less than 30 per class, according to Abby Lee, TVCC vice president of communications, because whole rows have to be left empty.
TVCC is only one of three Oregon community colleges to offer in-person options this fall, Lee said, the others being Klamath Community College in Klamath Falls and Southwestern Community College in Coos Bay.
Students and faculty like the in-person option.
“It’s much easier for me to be in a classroom, rather to be home online,” said Cheyenne Gaus, a sophomore from Lakeview.
Finding the right environment or space was hard, she said.
For Maddie Windley, a freshman from Grace, Idaho, in-person classes are key.
“It is easier to learn and stay focused [in a classroom].,” she says. “When I am a home I get distracted. It is nice to have social interaction.”
“We’re certainly happy to be on campus,” Lee said.
Among other changes, Lee said, is that with the online Zoom classes, the IT staff is busy all day long helping students and staff with technology issues.
Enrollment figures are not available yet, however, Lee said numbers of students are down about 13%, which might have to do with students not sure about school or delaying their enrollment.
“We need to get to Thanksgiving,” she said.
Lee is hopeful that positive virus numbers will not close the campus. After Thanksgiving, the college will complete the quarter totally online, she said.
Other changes for this year, include the occupancy in the dorm being down. There are currently 128 students living there, down from a maximum of 142, according to Brad Hammond, vice president of student services. He delivered in his report to the college board that there were 11 students on the waiting list.
Some students are being housed in local hotels, Lee said.
For faculty even the in-person classes have been different.
Jenetta Shoemaker, science lab manager, said having to arrange lab assignments has been challenging with social distancing, keeping students apart, but added they have been very cooperative including wearing their masks. “Students have been very helpful,” she said.
With students not able to work in groups on an experiment or project, they may be learning more since they each have to do all the work individually instead of sharing Shoemaker said.
The campus remains closed to the public.
