ONTARIO — Treasure Valley Community College officials did not have to go looking far for a new vice president of student services to replace Brad Hammond, who took a position at Rogers State University in Oklahoma. 

His replacement at TVCC, Travis McFetridge, was already on campus and has held a number of positions at the college, including working directly with students. 

According to a news release from the college, Travis McFetridge had been director of admissions and student services for the past three years, with responsibilities for admissions, recruiting, disability services and the testing center. Before that he had 16 years of working in student services, including activities and residence life and has been teaching as an adjunct instructor in TVCC’s business department. 

A Vale native, McFetridge graduated from Vale High School and is a TVCC graduate, earning an associate of science degree in agricultural science and went on to obtain a master’s in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in management and organizational leadership from George Fox University. 

“I am excited TVCC will continue to benefit from Travis’s education, continued professional growth and accomplishments,” said TVCC President Dana Young in a statement. “As one of our students, Travis has brought an advocacy for students to every job he’s had at the college. I have no doubt he will continue to bring that focus and dedication to supporting students in this new leadership role.”

