ONTARIO — The TVCC Foundation Garden Tour is an event that explores local gardens and landscaping projects for lovers of flowers and decorative plants to enjoy.
The tour, which is an annual event, is self-guided and features gardens throughout the Western Treasure Valley for visitors’ visual perusal.
Chief Development Officer and Foundation Executive Director, Cathy Yasuda, shared insights into this year’s tour saying that all of the stops on the list are new aside from the Hikaru Mizu Japanese Garden at Four Rivers Cultural Center, which is part of each year’s garden tour event.
Yasuda said that this year’s event will have six different locations total.
Lee and Susan Barton garden
1771 Thunderegg Blvd., Nyssa: The only Nyssa location to be featured this year is the Lee and Susan Barton Garden. This garden is described in the brochure as “…more of a colorful spring landscape…” Some of the features that are being touted include daffodils, crocus and tulips, with iris blooming in May.
Four Rivers Cultural Center — Hikaru Mizu Garden
676 S.W. Fifth Ave., Ontario: Hikaru Mizu, the Japanese garden located at the Four Rivers Cultural Center has been adding new items of interest according to the brochure. Some of the changes made to the garden include “garden metal sculpture.”
Palmer Healing Rose Test Garden and Museum
1046 S.W. Second Ave., Ontario: “With a vision of creating the ‘Palmer Healing Rose Test Garden and Museum’ in the heart of Ontario, a rare opportunity is at hand for creating a destination rose garden that can be enjoyed by residents as well as visitors to the Western Treasure Valley,” reads an excerpt from the brochure.
Debbie DeLong garden
364 N.W. 18th St., Ontario: Featuring elements like a Koi pond and a fire pit area, the Debbie DeLong Garden is one that boasts “…lots of yard art.”
“Now that the backbone of my yard is complete I am looking forward to enjoying it with my family and friends,” stated DeLong in the brochure.
Joie Torvend garden
1350 S.W. 12th Ave., Ontario: According to the brochure’s description for this garden, the current owners credit the previous owners for the “…unique backyard oasis…” that features trees, a waterfall, and raised garden beds.
Evan and Dawn Smith garden
549 Morgan Ave., Ontario: This garden features many paths, not to mention many garden spaces. The property has what the brochure refers to as a “park like atmosphere.” Among the vegetation are Daylillies, Fall Asters and Russian Iris.
“People are so looking forward to getting outdoors and seeing something cheerful,” said Yasuda.
She did say, however, that the recent rain storms that have blanketed the Western Treasure Valley have been “really hard on our gardens.”
Yasuda said that in regard to social distancing guidelines, that social distancing will be adhered to, hand sanitizer dispensers will be set up at every location and masks will be available for those who do not have one.
“We’re really excited to do this. With all these things that are happening, we are really excited to do it!” Yasuda said.
