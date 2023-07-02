ONTARIO – The Oregon Community Foundation recently approved a Discretionary Fund grant in the amount of $100,000 for the TVCC Foundation to construct a new Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center on the Treasure Valley Community College campus. The fund that supported this grant came from the William Swindells, Sr. Memorial Fund from OCF.
Cathy Yasuda, Foundation Executive Director, said this latest gift reflects the continued support TVCC has received over the past several years from the Oregon Community Foundation. “OCF has been a great partner with TVCC supporting our capital projects, scholarships and program development. We are so grateful for OCF’s generous donation to our capital campaign that brings us a step closer to completing the fundraising efforts for our new Nursing building.”
According to Yasuda, OCF is currently celebrating 50 years of serving Oregonians. They are Oregon’s largest charitable organization with an endowment that has grown to $3.7 billion. OCF is the sixth largest among more than 830 community foundations in the United States, ranked by total assets. The Oregon Community Foundation is Oregon’s largest charitable organization, which has distributed more than $2 billion over the past five decades.
Over the past five decades OCF’s founding vision has not changed. For 50 years, OCF has brought people together to improve lives for all Oregonians, and its impact continues to grow.
“Many non-profit organizations in our community have benefited from the generosity of the Oregon Community Foundation,” Yasuda added. “We are grateful for the investment they have made in TVCC and Eastern Oregon.”
