ONTARIO – The Oregon Community Foundation recently approved a Discretionary Fund grant in the amount of $100,000 for the TVCC Foundation to construct a new Nursing & Allied Health Professions Center on the Treasure Valley Community College campus. The fund that supported this grant came from the William Swindells, Sr. Memorial Fund from OCF.

Cathy Yasuda, Foundation Executive Director, said this latest gift reflects the continued support TVCC has received over the past several years from the Oregon Community Foundation. “OCF has been a great partner with TVCC supporting our capital projects, scholarships and program development. We are so grateful for OCF’s generous donation to our capital campaign that brings us a step closer to completing the fundraising efforts for our new Nursing building.”



