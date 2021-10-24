ONTARIO — Ask Cathy Yasuda, executive director of the Treasure Valley Community College Foundation, how things went with last year’s online fundraiser auctions last year, and she might tell you that while it was successful, the experience just wasn’t the same for those involved. But this year, they will be in person.
The foundation’s annual Scholarship Gala dinner and auctions will return to Four Rivers Cultural Center on Nov. 6. In an email to the Argus on Oct. 14, Yasuda said while it’ll be good to be back, it’s won’t necessarily be easy to do.
“After a considerable amount of time and thought the Foundation Board decided to move forward with an ‘in-person’ event this year,” wrote Yasuda. “We will be following all necessary guidelines and protocols to keep everyone as safe as possible which includes masking and other safety precautions.”
In her remarks, Yasuda told the newspaper that last year’s events were a mixed bag.
“We had our live and silent auction virtual last year and, as expected, it is not the same as being in person. Even with the limitations we still had a very successful fundraiser.”
While no major changes are being made to the event’s format, Yasuda said that masks and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the facility.
“We fully understand the concerns of our donors and friends and are extremely grateful to our businesses, individuals and others who continue to support this event and our students.”
Special musical guests for the event will include harpist Barbara Dahle, and there will be several guest speakers throughout the event. The wine wall and special games for patrons will return, as well.
When asked for whom she would like to express gratitude for their help in bringing back the gala, Yasuda said there were “too many” people to acknowledge.
“But special thanks to all our donors and supporters, our Foundation Board and Board of Education, our volunteers, our TVCC faculty, staff and administrators and everyone who has made a donation or donation to our event and scholarship program.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.