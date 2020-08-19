ONTARIO
As the summer quarter winds down Treasure Valley Community College officials and staff are working full speed to try and figure out what the fall term will look like while dealing with COVID-19.
A lot of that planning has been focused on student housing according to a report from Brad Hammond, vice president of student services, and all plans are geared to meet state and federal guidelines related to the resident hall.
This information was included in Hammond’s report to the TVCC Board of Directors for its review during Tuesday’s meeting.
“There will be reduced occupancy as many as half the double rooms will become single rooms to meet all single room requests.”
However, double rooms are sill be available if they meet state distancing guidelines, providing more than 64 square feet per person, putting the room at 80 to 96 percent full, the report said.
The entire dorm will be deep cleaned, there will be hand sanitizer stations posts at all entrances and common areas, gathering in common areas will be limited and furniture in those areas will be properly spaced.
Also wearing masks will be required anywhere on campus, when 6 feet for distance cannot be maintained, daily cleaning and sanitizing of the dorm will be increased, students will need to schedule their move in times and the students will be limited on the number of people helping them move in. After moving in quests will not be allowed in the dorm.
An air purification system is being installed for common areas of the dorm, he said, adding that 92 applications for occupancy have been received for the fall term.
