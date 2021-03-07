ONTARIO
A group of partners involved in the Ontario and Skyline Access Properties got together recently to review their success and their future plans for the program which provide outdoor recreational opportunities and support wildlife through habitat development and restoration.
Partners include the City of Ontario, which provides the land, Jacobs which performs public works duties for the city, Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Treasure Valley Community College Natural Resources Department and Pheasants Forever,
Farming the property up on Skyline, west of Snake River Correctional Institution, is Daryl Eldred who joined in the discussion.
The Ontario Access was created in 2008 and began with the Ontario Access property located around the wastewater treatment plant. Besides provide habitat, particularly for birds, access is designed to provide hunting opportunities in the fall and has drawn hunters from all over the country. It is also open for hiking.
The Skyline Property, where the city spreads its waste from the treatment facility, provides additional hunting opportunist.
Ongoing projects on the properties include weed control and mowing.
Dave Stiefvater, with Pheasants Forever, said there are plans to seed 30 acres of Skyline access with a rye grass seed mix and pollinator seed, as part of the habitat restoration there.
A project of the Natural Resource students was to build “quail condos in the Ontario access area, and a youth habitat day is being discussed and may happen this year.
Steifvater said Pheasants Forever has put about $160,000 into the program since its inception.
