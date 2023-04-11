TVCA welcomes new Dean of Students

New Treasure Valley Classical Academy Dean of Students Jeff Hymas.

FRUITLAND — On Monday, the Treasure Valley Classical Academy announced that they have hired a new Dean of Students.

“We are pleased to announce that after an extended interview process, which included hours of discussions with key members of the TVCA staff and leadership team, Jeff Hymas will be joining us as Dean of Students starting next school year,” read the newsletter. “Mr. Hymas has strong roots in our local area and grew up in Boise. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from the Marriott School of Management at BYU and then earned his MBA from Idaho State University. He and his wife, ShaRee, have nine children, who are the joy of their lives.”



