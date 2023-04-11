TVCA welcomes new Dean of Students

FRUITLAND — On Monday, the Treasure Valley Classical Academy announced that they have hired a new Dean of Students.
“We are pleased to announce that after an extended interview process, which included hours of discussions with key members of the TVCA staff and leadership team, Jeff Hymas will be joining us as Dean of Students starting next school year,” read the newsletter. “Mr. Hymas has strong roots in our local area and grew up in Boise. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from the Marriott School of Management at BYU and then earned his MBA from Idaho State University. He and his wife, ShaRee, have nine children, who are the joy of their lives.”
In his early career, Mr. Hymas led the startup of two businesses and founded a non-profit, which among other projects, created a nationwide Constitution Bee, awarding over $25,000 in cash prizes to students across America.
Over the last seven years, he taught upper-school courses on the U.S. Constitution, U.S. History, American Literature, Composition, and – his most recent passion – Civility.
“He enjoys reading and learning new things about a variety of topics. He and his family love camping, hiking, and playing sports together. The entire Hymas family is thrilled to return to Fruitland–their “happy place”–where they lived for five years from 2006-2011,” stated the newsletter.
Parents can expect Hymas in full swing during the 2023-24 school year, as “we look forward to welcoming Mr. Hymas and his family to Treasure Valley Classical Academy!”
