ONTARIO — The Treasure Valley Connector Trail, a partnership between the City of Ontario and Treasure Valley Community College, has been making steady progress since the project broke ground in early March. This project has been in the making since 2017.
Crews from Jacobs, Ontario’s public works department, have been working on this project and seeing results. Ontario Public Works Director Cliff Leeper offered to give a progress update on the project in an email sent on Tuesday morning.
“I just checked with our Streets Supervisor, Casey Mordhorst, and he shared the following info with me: The paving is complete, signage and markings along the trail are being worked on as weather allows, should be complete within a couple weeks. The trash cans, mutt mitts and benches will be installed the end of this week. Signs and delineators will be installed later this week and next week. The painting will be completed when weather allows,” stated Leeper.
The TV Connector Trail was originally proposed as an idea in 2017, but the first phase of the project wasn’t fully approved until 2018. In November of 2019, city officials announced that they had received a grant in the about of $132,109 from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department for construction of the trail.
The trail begins at the intersection of Southwest 14th Avenue and Southwest Fourth Street, the southeast corner of the college (where the softball fields are) and runs west to John J. Easly Gymnasium, where it turns north and runs through the college.
