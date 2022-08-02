Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

SCIO — Willamette Connections Academy, a leading full-time online public school, is encouraging families to attend an information session to learn about enrollment and other details for the 2022-23 academic year. The tuition-free statewide school serving students in grades K-12 is specifically designed for the virtual environment and helps students ignite their passions and find a path to success.

Willamette Connections Academy is welcoming families to enroll for the fall, and offering several upcoming online informational meetings to see if the virtual school is the right fit for their students.*



Tags

Load comments