SCIO — Willamette Connections Academy, a leading full-time online public school, is encouraging families to attend an information session to learn about enrollment and other details for the 2022-23 academic year. The tuition-free statewide school serving students in grades K-12 is specifically designed for the virtual environment and helps students ignite their passions and find a path to success.
Willamette Connections Academy is welcoming families to enroll for the fall, and offering several upcoming online informational meetings to see if the virtual school is the right fit for their students.*
Aug. 9, 6 pm- Elementary School Information Session
Aug. 11, noon- Junior High and High School Information Session
Aug. 16, 6 p.m.- Junior High and High School Information Session
Aug. 18, Noon- Elementary School Information Session
“While lots of families enrolled in Willamette Connections Academy due to the pandemic, many decided to stay after they discovered our trusted online learning program fully supported their needs”, said Heather Engelhardt, Willamette Connections Academy Principal. “Our school’s flexible scheduling and personalized learning environment empower students to pursue the best educational path for themselves and their families.”
With an engaging curriculum focusing on academics and helping students build fundamental life skills, the school’s specially trained teachers bring their skills and personality to the virtual classroom to spark curiosity, provide support, and enable success along the way. Parents and caretakers partner with teachers as Learning Coaches to provide the support and structure their students need, such as monitoring attendance and setting daily routines.
Online education provides a flexible schedule, so students are encouraged to participate in socialization activities through the school’s optional clubs and field trips. Opportunities that are available outside of the school, athletics or volunteering are also welcomed.
Lea Hutchison is a mother and Learning Coach for two Willamette Connections Academy elementary school students. “One of the coolest things is that we do self-directed field trips to gather true to life research on a subject they may be writing a paper about like the history of Multnomah Falls, or learn fascinating facts about cheetahs in person at the Wildlife Safari,” explained Hutchison. “We love Connections Academy for just that—connections. Having the flexibility and freedom to make those connections between academic and real life.” Her children are also very active in local youth sports leagues.
For more details about the information sessions about Willamette Connections Academy or to begin the enrollment process, visit www.WillametteConnectionsAcademy.com or phone (800)382-6010.
