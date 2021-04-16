Truck routes in Nyssa on the table again

NYSSA
It is one of those issues which keeps cropping up over the years, as Nyssa City Manager Jim Maret has been asked by the Nyssa City Council to revisit truck routes in order to keep commercial vehicles away from residential neighborhoods.
The subject has come up before, and some of the suggestions in earlier discussions are being considered again. Maret, in an interview Wednesday, said no one route will keep trucks away from residences entirely.
One issue is routing trucks as they come from the east and turn off of Main Street to head for Commercial Avenue. Maret noted that South Fifth Street, is the widest street, from Main to Commercial. However, the street goes by two churches and the town’s largest park. A positive note that Maret pointed out is that the speed limit by the park is 15 miles per hour.
The alternative, the only direct route from Main to Commercial, is south Third Street. The issue there is that the road is three different widths, with a two-block section which is not wide enough for truck travel and only wide enough for vehicles to park on one side of the street, so as not to block it.
Coming from the south, from the direction of Adrian, the suggestion is to turn south off of Oregon Highway 201 onto Beck Road, and cut across from Beck to Commercial, along or near the southern border of the rodeo grounds.
Maret said one issue is the city does not have an easement for the route below the rodeo grounds and would have to negotiate one.
The city will soon be holding discussions with Oregon Department of Transportation representatives to get their input.
Input will be sought on park systems
Nyssa residents will soon have the opportunity to talk about what they would like to see in the city parks in regards to improvements.
Maret said the city has received a grant to write a master plan for the park system and will begin the process of getting input from residents about the parks in early June. The challenge will be in getting the funds to make any of the recommended improvements, for which a completed master plan would help to obtain.
Underpass to get painted
In other announcements, Maret reported that the underpass of the Union Pacific Railroad will be painted this year by the city.
Permission has been received from railroad officials and the Oregon Department of Transportation to carry out the project, which will give the underpass a blue look.
