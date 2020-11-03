BAKER COUNTY
The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is asking for the public’s help with identifying the person(s) responsible for the killing of a wolf in the Pine Creek Wildlife Management Unit, located in the Wallowa Whitman National Forest, on or about Oct. 29. This incident occurred in the Grouse Flat area off of the USFS 3990 RD, northeast of Halfway.
An elk hunter found the deceased wolf and reported the incident to OSP. The hunter then led OSP and ODFW personnel to the location of the deceased wolf. The investigation determined the wolf was shot with a firearm.
ODFW stated the wolf was a non-breeding sub-adult female wolf approximately 1.5 years of age. The wolf was in the Pine Creek Pack territory.
Report violators
The TIP program offers preference point rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of big game mammals.
Wolves are worth 5 preference point rewards.
The TIP program also offers cash rewards for information leading to an arrest or issuance of a citation for the unlawful take/possession or waste of game animals.
Cash rewards can also be awarded for the unlawful take of Game Fish and Shellfish and for Habitat Destruction.
The cash reward for a wolf is $300.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.